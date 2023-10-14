Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $95.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.11). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.47% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

