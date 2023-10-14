Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,167 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 456,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 64,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,010,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 334,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 67,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $395.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.05. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OSUR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

