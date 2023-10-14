Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $313,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 46.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

USFD opened at $36.25 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.