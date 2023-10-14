Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 94.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,994 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AMLX stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.74. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.76.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.30. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

