Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). Camping World had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

