Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 858,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on URBN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $31.61 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

