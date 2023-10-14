Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 22,153 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 1,088.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ACM Research by 231.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,348 shares of company stock worth $4,409,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.32.

ACM Research Trading Down 4.0 %

ACMR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.38. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

