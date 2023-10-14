Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 3,393 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 79.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NTLA opened at $29.83 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.