Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 9,442 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $27.49 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $450.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $206.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

