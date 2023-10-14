Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 160.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth about $88,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the first quarter worth about $114,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of KOP opened at $37.49 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $782.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,361.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,897 shares of company stock valued at $867,532. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.