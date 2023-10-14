Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Assurant by 8.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth $352,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth $827,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth $600,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Assurant by 613.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,113. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ stock opened at $148.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.