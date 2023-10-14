Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EnerSys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.0 %

EnerSys stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. EnerSys has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

About EnerSys



EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

