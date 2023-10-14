Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,347,000 after acquiring an additional 178,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,670,000 after purchasing an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXRT stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $770.22 million, a PE ratio of -176.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -988.24%.

Several research firms have commented on NXRT. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

