Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Permian Resources by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at $562,924,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,582,363 shares of company stock worth $323,964,402 over the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Permian Resources Trading Up 5.7 %

PR stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 4.42.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

