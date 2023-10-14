Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 12.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,398,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth $15,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,039 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

UE opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.60 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 426.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.