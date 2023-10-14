Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 181,697 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,697 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 18.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.0% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $46,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $554,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $8.37 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. Bank of America cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIR

About Vir Biotechnology

(Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.