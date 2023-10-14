Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,489 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 172,719 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $1,465,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanterix by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $768.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William P. Donnelly bought 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,684.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

