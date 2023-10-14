Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,460 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,828,000 after purchasing an additional 440,104 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 511.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 361,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,370,000 after purchasing an additional 290,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.19 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFG

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.