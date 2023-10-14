Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,838 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of NEO opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.13. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

