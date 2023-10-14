Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 94,091 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 94.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,091 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $837,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,530,994.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,513.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $5,532,404. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

