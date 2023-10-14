Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Stride by 138.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 124.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 61.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Stride Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Stride stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $483.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

