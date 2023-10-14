Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $137.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

