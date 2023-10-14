Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $137.36 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

