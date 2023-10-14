Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.73. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

