Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Short Interest Update

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ACAX opened at $10.55 on Friday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.
In other Alset Capital Acquisition news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 32,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $212,349.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,936.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.
