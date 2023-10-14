Alta Capital Management LLC Has $19.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

