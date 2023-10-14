Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARR. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.00 to C$10.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$10.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$245.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 249.11, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.73 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.1986931 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

