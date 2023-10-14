Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 150,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $11,029,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

