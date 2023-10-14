Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average is $123.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

