Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

