Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Insider Transactions

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

