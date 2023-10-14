Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

