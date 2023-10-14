Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.