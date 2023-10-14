Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

