Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.94.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

