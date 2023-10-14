Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lowered by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.2% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

