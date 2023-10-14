Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMRC. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Ameresco stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $108,431.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221. Company insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 104,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 28,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

