America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $519.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.48. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRMT. StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

