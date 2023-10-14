Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,166,000 after acquiring an additional 91,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,932,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,846,000 after acquiring an additional 87,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

