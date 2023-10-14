Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antelope Enterprise

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 167,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AEHL opened at $2.65 on Friday. Antelope Enterprise has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

