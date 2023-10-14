AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AppFolio were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $43,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $180.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 0.96. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $201.91.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $147.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens raised AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

