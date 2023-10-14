Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 25 LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 59,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Apple by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 119,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 83,284 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.32. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.