Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,256,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 503,948 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Apple were worth $825,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.32. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

