Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Weaver Consulting Group’s 5th Largest Position

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 124,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 128.1% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 585,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after buying an additional 328,740 shares during the period. 25 LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 59,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Apple by 232.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 119,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 83,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

AAPL opened at $178.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

