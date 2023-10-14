Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

AAPL opened at $178.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

