Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

AAPL stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.04 and a 200 day moving average of $178.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

