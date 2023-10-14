Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 62 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.79 and a 200 day moving average of $391.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $112.04 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.45.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.