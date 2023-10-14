Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,842,457.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,950,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $793.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.09% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.