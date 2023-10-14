ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the September 15th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASMPT Price Performance
ASMVF opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.22.
About ASMPT
