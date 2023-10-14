ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the September 15th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASMPT Price Performance

ASMVF opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

