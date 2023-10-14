AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. AT&T has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

